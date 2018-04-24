A spectacular light and sound show was projected last night on to the side of the historic St David's church, Auckland, in preparation for Anzac Day today.

The technicolour performance marked the last year of World War I and events in New Zealand to remember our nation's involvement.

The project was christened "Southern Star - Te Tonga Whetu o te Rangi", and included family photos from the Great War that Aucklanders had sent in.

It also featured specially commissioned interactive artworks by digital artists Jeff Smith and Johann Nortje.

Advertisement

The project marked the public release of a special Southern Star brass artwork pin by Warwick Freeman, Art Laureate of the New Zealand Arts Foundation.

Funds raised through sales of the pin will go to Friends of St David's Charitable Trust which aims to restore St David's, also known as the "Soldiers' Church", and the only building under consideration by Auckland Council for an A category historic rating, with hundreds of public submissions in support.