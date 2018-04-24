A car crashed into a power pole in Ngongotaha, cutting the power to more than 300 customers.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash happened about 7.15pm at the intersection of Wikaraka and Taui Sts.

She said the car caught fire and was extinguished by bystanders.

There was one person in the car and they were not injured, she said.

According to the Unison website, 381 customers are currently without power.

Full restoration is expected by 9.05pm.

The estimated outage area is from Kokiri St to Waiteti St.