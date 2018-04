A 16 month old is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in South Auckland.

Police were called to the incident on Queen St in Otahuhu about 4.15pm this afternoon.

Serious Crash Unit has been advised and police are on scene.

Police are speaking to the driver of the vehicle.

Advertisement

24/04/18: Traffic incident in Otahuhu. 1 patient to a Medical Facility. https://t.co/QDBm5nWG2y — St John (@StJohnAlerts) April 24, 2018

More to come.