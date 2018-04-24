A fire has destroyed a Taupo home with one person taken to hospital.

The Hinemoa Ave house was fully involved when fire service crews arrived at the address after being called at 9.16pm yesterday.

Four trucks from Taupo and Kinloch attended.

New Zealand Fire Service northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the fire was out by 10pm and then crews spent the next two hours dampening down hot spots.

Advertisement

Onlookers gather at the scene of a house fire in Hinemoa Ave last Monday night. Photo/Supplied

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Taupo police Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards said police were called to help at the fire.

He said the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious and was being dealt with by the fire service.