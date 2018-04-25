A man discovered unconscious on a Whanganui street remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

The man was found on Tinirau St, Whanganui East, at about 3am in the early hours of Friday April 20, with unexplained head injuries.

"Police are continuing to investigate to determine circumstances surrounding the incident," a spokeswoman said.

"A scene examination has been conducted where the victim was located and where the victim lives.

"Any information from the public will be greatly appreciated."

Information can be provided to Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.