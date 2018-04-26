A man facing a variety of charges represented himself when he appeared in the Whanganui District Court where he told of his addiction to methamphetamine.

Jordan Leslie Simpson appeared on charges of theft, accessing a computer system for dishonest reasons and breaching probation.

He also faced two charges of obtaining a document for pecuniary advantage.

Simpson pleaded guilty to stealing an ANZ debit card from which he withdrew funds in Christchurch and said that he did it so that he could use the money to buy drugs.

Advertisement

"Being on methamphetamine, that's what's taking over me at the moment," he said on Tuesday.

"I want to go to rehab to sort this problem out."

Simpson pleaded not guilty to the charge of breaching probation.

"I had a bad farming accident on the West Coast, I was in hospital the whole time," he said.

"I had to give up my job because of these people, they're not allowing me to live."

Judge Chris Sygrove ordered Simpson back to Whanganui District Court on July 25 for a pre-sentence report and noted that he was also due in Palmerston North District Court on May 7.

The judge said Simpson should keep a civil head when visiting probation later in the day.

"If you've got good evidence that you were in hospital, then that's something you might be able to sort out with probation today," he said.

"And if you're hooked on methamphetamine, rehab is a good place for you to go."