Two teenagers and a man are in custody after three aggravated burglaries, thought to be linked, across Auckland overnight.



Service stations in Ormiston, Te Atatu and near Auckland Airport were robbed between midnight and 3am.



Police have linked two vehicles to the robberies, one of which was spotted by a police patrol in Western Springs and followed overhead by the police helicopter Eagle.

Eagle saw the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the motorway on several occasions.

It then crashed into a police car as it exited the Rimu Rd on-ramp in Mangere.

The alleged offenders fled but were soon arrested.

One of the alleged offenders injured his ankle while fleeing and is receiving medical treatment.

A police officer in the car that was hit also suffered whiplash and was medically assessed as a precaution.

A 21-year-old man was due to appear in Manukau District Court today and a 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old boy are appearing in the Manukau Youth Court.