Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Auckland last month.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on March 30, at about 11.10pm, at the intersection of Karangahape Rd and Ponsonby Rd, in Grafton.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

The Investigation Support Unit is investigating.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact Senior Constable John Noonan on 09 215 5770, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.