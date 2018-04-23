An inmate was pinned down by his fellow prisoners to have permanent ink, made from burned phone cards, exploded across his face.

Another prisoner nearing the end of his sentence was desperate to break away from his former gang life and removing his ink patches covering his body was the first step.

A 65-year-old man appears with a large, visible skull and bones tattoo he got when he was 9. His religion forbids tattoos and he wears the ink mark with shame.

These are the stories Helena Carter has encountered over the past five years she has been removing tattoos at Auckland's high security prison, Paremoremo.

Tattoo remover, Helena Carter. Photo/ supplied

Carter said New Zealand's tattooing culture in prisons was dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

"Many of the prisoners are at risk of being exposed to Hepatitis C. There have been cases of this and the prison has told me it is a concern."

Carter said ink was made by burning anything and everything.

"Phone cards is one example that comes to mind and gives colour. One guy had a tattoo ink pen he was able to order [online] and smuggle it in."

But it's all done without antiseptic and with unsterile equipment.

"You can't stop it from happening but you can make sure it's done safely."

She says the Department of Corrections needs to take responsibility.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said legislation was before Parliament proposing to make it a disciplinary offence for a prisoner to give or receive a tattoo.

"It would mean that any prisoner who does can be held to account through the internal misconduct system," Beales said.

But Carter said it wasn't necessarily a bad thing that prisoners were tattooing as long as it was done safely and wasn't being forced upon others.

"Some guys in the prison are real artists who have skill and if that's what they are doing with their time that's not necessarily a bad thing."

Beales said Corrections strongly discourages prisoners tattooing themselves or others or allowing themselves to be tattooed by another prisoner.

"Tattooing in a non-sterile environment carries significant health risks through communicable disease and infection."

In the past five years Carter has removed more than 500 gang patch tattoos from people desperate to get a job and not be discriminated against.

She admits she has met people who don't agree with what she's doing.

"I wrote a post on Facebook about removing gang tattoos and I had one lady saying those scumbags deserve to be marked and that their tattoos were a way of warning the public.

"I don't see it that way. Everyone deserves a second chance. A lot of the guys I have dealt with were born into drugs and their patch was their way of being protected within the gang but they genuinely want to turn their life around," Carter said.

Carter also says Corrections should pay for the removal of prisoners tattoos.

She offers a low rate of $50 but says it can cost up to $400.

Beales says Corrections assists offenders who wish to have their tattoos removed by facilitating access to a tattoo removal service at low or no cost through Work and Income New Zealand.

"Any cost for the service is paid for by the prisoner."