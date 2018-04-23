The man who died in a crash in Waipawa last year was driving a car he had stolen just minutes earlier.

Hastings man Glennard Hirini Gotty, 62, died in Hawke's Bay Hospital on May 28 after the vehicle he was driving crashed on White Rd, Waipawa.

A coroner's report released today ruled the beneficiary died of multiple injuries.

Gotty was the only person in the Ford Fairmont, owned by a Waipawa resident, when it crashed.

He had talked to the owner about buying the car about 5pm that day.

They travelled around the Waipawa area until Gotty demanded the man get out of the car and then sped away.

Coroner Tim Scott found the crash happened about 6pm so it must have been very soon after Gotty had taken the car.

The stolen car had already been reported to the police.

Although the car had a current registration and warrant of fitness at the time of the crash, Gotty did not hold a current driver's license.

He had been forbidden to drive in September 2014 and his licence had been cancelled in 2015.

He crashed on a left-hand right-angled bend on White Rd where there is no cautionary speed sign.

Scott agreed with a senior crash analyst's recommendation to install a 25km/h speed advisory sign before the corner.

It was not clear why Gotty had failed to negotiate the bend. There was no evidence of efforts to brake the car to steer it around the bend, no evidence of visibility issues on the road and a post-mortem blood sample did not detect any alcohol.



Scott said Gotty would likely have been cuaght a short time after stealing the car had he not crashed.