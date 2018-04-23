Police are awaiting results of a post-mortem examination to learn how a man in his 50s died at a Whanganui property this week.

The man's death is being treated as suspicious, after he was found at a Wikitoria Rd, Putiki, home on Sunday.

A second man, also in his 50s, had moderate injuries and was in hospital in a satisfactory condition, a spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the address at 6.45pm.

Detective Inspector Ross McKay said the death was being treated as a homicide and more would be known after the post-mortem examination.

"A dedicated team of investigators, including detectives and forensic experts, are working on this homicide investigation.

The scene examination was completed last night. Family joined police as the body of the victim was removed from the property at 7pm.

McKay said police would be able to release the man's name once all next of kin have been advised.

Neighbours spoken to by NZME on Monday were unaware of what had happened.

"Home all night, didn't hear a thing," one said.

Earlier on Monfay family and friends huddled under duvets and in dressing gowns, and milled about outside the Wikitoria Rd address.

Police have asked anybody with information to come forward.

"Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact police. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The Criminal Investigation Branch was called in to conduct the inquiry.