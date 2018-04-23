Parents are threatening to withdraw their children from a small rural school in eastern Taranaki after the school principal was reinstated.

Marco School principal Jennifer Vincent was suspended on full pay in February this year, according to an Employment Relations Authority decision on April 3, while the board of trustees investigated complaints against her.

According to its website, Marco School, on the Forgotten World Highway, is a sole-charge, decile 8 primary school founded in 1898.

Vincent's lawyer argued the board had failed to follow correct procedure in the suspension.

Advertisement

The authority agreed and ordered Vincent's immediate reinstatement, saying she has a "relatively strong" and arguable case for claiming unjustified suspension.

According to the decision, Vincent, who has been principal of Marco for more than 12 years, was the subject of more than 20 allegations, including historic and current complaints about her treatment of students and her alleged failure to recognise a student's need for extra learning support.

The allegations, contained in a letter the board sent to Vincent's lawyer on the evening of February 27, also included reference to a complaint from a former teacher relating to events in 2016 and 2017 and listed allegations from another former teacher about her own treatment as well as that of her daughter.

The decision said Vincent was not given enough time to provide submissions or respond to the allegations.

The board's lawyer told the authority parents of pupils at Marco School had sworn affidavits to remove their children from the school should Vincent return.

Authority member Trish MacKinnon said there had yet to be an investigation into the allegations involving Vincent, some of which relate to competency and misconduct, so it would be "premature" to withdraw students from the school.

She noted the parents threatening to withdraw children were mainly board members.

"I would hope the board and wider school community would reconsider the positions they have adopted."

Vincent told the authority she believed the longer she was suspended the harder it would be for her to reintegrate into the school community.

She noted she had already missed important events in the school calendar, including the school camp.

A full investigation into Vincent's unjustified suspension claims was scheduled for early August.