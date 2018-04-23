Police are working to formally identify the body found by police divers in the pool at the base of Omanawa Falls yesterday.

They were searching for a male Waikato University international student who went missing while visiting the falls with two female friends on Sunday.

The missing man has been named by Indian media as Kishore Kumar, 27, who a friend said came to New Zealand in November last year.

The Indian Weekender reported Kumar and his two friends were taking pictures at the falls when a sudden gush of water pulled them in.

One friend was able to get out of the water and raise the alarm, and the other had to be winched out by a rescue helicopter, the Weekender reported.