A driver has fled after a car crashed into a power transformer in central Auckland and caught fire.

It looked like the driver had "done a runner", a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Fire crews received reports of the crash on Beach Parade, near the corner with Green Lane East in Remuera, shortly after 5am.

Firefighters were working to control the fire, but cannot put it fully as the power was still live, the spokesman said.

Vector crews were on their way, he said.

A witness said the car fire was across the road from a Mobil petrol station.

The north end of Beach Parade has been closed and Green Lane East was partially blocked by emergency services.

"Traffic is building up here already," he said.