Police are investigating the second aggravated robbery in Hawke's Bay within a few hours.

The latest raid was reported at the Mobil Havelock North service station soon after 8pm, when a lone attendant was confronted by a man said to be brandishing a knife and forced to hand over cash.

The robber, and possibly a second person, fled in a station wagon.

Earlier in the day, just after 12.30pm, a young male, possibly a teenager, robbed a Pricecutter superette in Napier's Maraenui shopping centre.

He fled with cigarettes and cash after threatening a shopkeeper with a mallet.