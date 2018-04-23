Hawke's Bay Police are investigating the serious assault of a woman in Waipukurau last week.

The incident occurred late last Friday, April 20, or in the early hours of Saturday April 21.

Detective James Forgie said the woman, a local resident, suffered significant injuries and remains in a serious condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who saw a white vehicle or anything suspicious, especially in the Holt Place and Tavistock Road areas late Friday or early Saturday," he says.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Forgie at the Napier Police Station on 06 831 0700 or email jfan10@police.govt.nz