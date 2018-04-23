A West Auckland man who has been missing for several days was last seen in the Far North, police say.

Bryce Frecklington, 47, was staying at a campground in Matai Bay near Karikari Peninsula last Thursday.

He hasn't been seen since and Northland Police said they were concerned about his whereabouts.

Police believed he might have gone fishing in a small, white, inflatable, motorised boat.

Anyone with information or who has seen Bryce could call Constable Thomas on 021 191 5931 or Whangarei Police on 09 430 4500.