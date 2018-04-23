Auckland mayor Phil Goff returned to work today after surgery for a heart attack that could have claimed his life.

The 64-year had two angioplasty operations after being rushed to Auckland City Hospital on April 21.

Last week, he revealed in the Herald one of his arteries was completely blocked and "if the blockage had occurred in the other [main] artery it could have been fatal".

The main artery was 75 per cent blocked.

"I am back to normal and, in fact, will be better than normal in a couple of weeks," Goff said last week.

Today, Goff said:"It's good to be back. We are about to make critical decisions on investing in Auckland's transport network."

Goff and senior ministers are expected to announce a joint Government-council work programme for transport on Thursday.

The council is also about to begin consultation with Aucklanders on the proposed projects the regional fuel tax of 11.5 cents a litre will fund.

"I feel great and have been badgering the doctors to let me get back to work.

"I want to thank all the staff at Auckland City Hospital and Middlemore Hospital for their professionalism and care.

"We have a good public health system in New Zealand that provides effective, urgent care when it is needed to all people," Goff said.

The mayor will be speaking on Wednesday at the Anzac Day dawn ceremony at the Cenotaph and Anzac ceremonies in New Lynn and Glenfield.

"Anzac Day is an important time for us to pay tribute to those who served our country at war and who gave their lives on behalf of New Zealand so that we may live more peaceful lives," Goff said.