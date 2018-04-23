Three people who took police on an hour-long chase between Papatoetoe and Huntly this afternoon have been arrested.

The chase began at 1.47pm on Puhinui Rd in South Auckland after the car failed to pull over.

The trio led police on a pursuit that began in Papatoetoe in South Auckland and ended in Huntly.

Almost an hour later at 2.43pm the vehicle was stopped after police laid spikes at the intersection of Tainui Bridge Rd and George Dr. The Police Eagle helicopter also assisted in the chase.

Police chased a car from South Auckland to Huntly for nearly an hour before apprehending the occupants. Photo / Supplied

George Drive runs between the group of shops which includes KFC, Z and McDonald's, and the Waikato River.



Three people from the vehicle are in custody.

Meanwhile residents commented on social media about the higher police presence in the town this afternoon.

"It looked like a car chase, I think they pushed them off the road behind KFC. Couldn't see what happened after that," a member on a local Huntly Facebook page commented.