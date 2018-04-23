An Auckland netball team which was stranded in Palmerston North last night has arrived home after a gruelling all nighter.

The Manukau Flamers travelled to the Manawatu city to compete in the five-day New Zealand Indoor Netball Junior Nationals tournament, but they found themselves high and dry afterwards when Jetstar informed them of a sudden flight cancellation due to crew sickness.

A group of parents then decided to stage an overnight long-haul convoy to rescue the stranded team, after they were told the next available flight out wasn't until Tuesday.

The team had to hunker down in a motel room while awaiting their retrieval.

Team coach Ihaia Burns said three parents made the drive from Auckland and arrived around midnight to immediately escort the team back.

"It was a 14 hour haul for the parents. They drove straight down, switched over and drove straight back," he said.

"We got home at about 6.10am this morning. We were a bit weary and a bit tired, but everyone got home."

Burns said they made the call to set up the overnight convoy due to the cost of supporting 11 players plus support staff to stay on in Palmerston North.

Members of the Manukau Flamers netball team from Auckland, seen holed up in a hotel room in Palmerston North after Jetstar cancelled their flight home. Photo / Supplied

"To stay on for another two days would have firstly been more expensive. My understanding was if we chose to stay on in a hotel, we would have to pay upfront and seek a reimbursement, but there was no guarantee," he said.

"The kids also had other plans for the holidays, and some were going away today, so the parents were expecting them home.

"It was also a long tournament and everyone was tired and sore so we just wanted to get home as fast as we could."

Burns said he did not hear from Jetstar until 8pm last night, after they had tried calling and emailing the airline but only got a response when using the company's website "chatbot" virtual assistant.

He said they offered to arrange accommodation or buses to Wellington, but the offer came too late as the rescue mission was already under way.

He hadn't heard anything from the airline since, but he was aware their flights were being refunded.

"Apparently they have processed a refund for the flights," he said.

"Everyone was so tired this morning so we didn't look at how much it cost for petrol and stuff, but we will most probably put a claim in for that too.

"We [also had] to buy the kids' dinners, that's another expense."

A Jetstar spokesman said yesterday that the airline had apologised to affected customers.

Due to crew sickness the company was unable to operate two Palmerston North flights yesterday, resulting in their cancellation.

Jetstar have been approached for further comment.