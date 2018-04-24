Popular Kiwi reggae band Tomorrow People has parted ways with lead singer Marcus Abraham just weeks ahead of a New Zealand-wide tour.

In a statement on Facebook band members said they were shocked to learn of an "alleged incident" that had happened on Saturday involving one of their members - and said they do not condone "domestic violence".

"The remaining members and management of TP have agreed that it's best to part ways with this person, so he can focus on these personal matters," they said.

It was a "huge shock" and the remaining members were "still coming to terms with it all", the band said.

Advertisement

"Please note that this matter is being dealt with through the appropriate channels ... we are fully committed to ensuring that both parties involved are given the appropriate support that they need."

They added they "did not condone any domestic violence".

The move follows allegations made on social media from a woman who said she was Abraham's former partner.

ANNOUNCEMENT: By now a lot of you would’ve heard about an alleged incident that happened yesterday, involving one of... Posted by Tomorrow People on Saturday, 21 April 2018

In a Facebook post on Saturday the woman involved wrote that the pair met in 2016 and had later formed a relationship.

"I should have recognised the signs, the red flags, the manipulation. I think I knew something was off but I chose to ignore it," she wrote.

The post referred to an alleged incident when she went to see Abraham days after their split.

While the post has since been deleted it was screenshotted and shared numerous times.



She later posted that sadly similar incidents were "far too common for my liking".

READ MORE

• Kiwi reggae band Tomorrow People take top spot on NZ album charts from Ed Sheeran

•Big read: Tomorrow People lead vocalist Marcus Abraham's Katikati connections

She did not want to slander the rest of the band, some of whom were good friends, and she would continue to be a fan, she said.

Band leader and manager Tana Tupai told the Herald the band emphatically did not condone domestic violence but was supporting all parties involved.

Tomorrow People have a New Zealand tour planned for May and June but the lead singer leaving puts that into question.



"At this stage the intent is [for the tour] still to go ahead but obviously there are things we need to go through as a team," Tupai said.

Most commenters on social media have praised the band for taking quick action.

Both the woman and Abraham declined to comment. Police said they could not comment for privacy reasons.