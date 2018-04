A woman has been found dead in the playground of a primary school in New Plymouth this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to St Joseph's School on Calvert Rd at 9.50am today.

On arrival police found a woman deceased in the playground, she said.

Police were not looking for anyone in relation to the death and the woman's body has been removed from the school.

St Joseph's is a state integrated primary school with children aged from new entrants to year 6.