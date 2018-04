A car is reportedly upside down on the Southern Motorway, slowing traffic.

A man called the Herald to say the car was in the slow lane causing congestion for northbound traffic.

He said a car had rolled just past the Ellerslie Panmure offramp.

A police spokesperson said one person had been taken from the scene with minor injuries.

A tow truck would be needed to remove the car, she said.

Police and the Fire and Emergency Service were at the scene.