A joint funeral for a Thames couple killed in a crash on Friday morning will take place this week.

Haydn David Clark, 20, from Drury, was driving a ute that police say crossed the centre line and collided with a car in which Jocelyn (Anne) Fielder, 64, and her husband Ian, 66, were travelling on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old driver was on bail for drugs charges and had previously broken his neck in a serious car crash.

The Fielders, described as "fun-loving, friendly" people, were returning home to Turua after having dinner at a friend's house when they were killed.

Advertisement

The family have issued a statement thanking emergency services.

"We would also like to thank the community for their ongoing support and love, and welcome visitors to share stories and memories.

"We request the media give us privacy so we can process our loss and grieve."

The couple's daughter took to Facebook to announce details of the funeral, which would be held this coming Thursday in Thames.

Friends of the family commented on the post, saying farewell to the couple and extending their sympathies to the family.

"I have such fond memories of your folks - both such characters!", one woman wrote.

"Lost for words my friend. So sorry to hear this horrible news. Sending you hugs and love," another said.

The couple were described by a neighbour as "neat" people who enjoyed a laugh.

The man, who did not want to be named, told the Herald they had lived in the area for "30 years or so".

They had raised their children there. Their grandchildren lived in the area too, and had been friends with the neighbours' children.

"If the grandkids had a party we would go over, have a couple of drinks and that kind of thing," he said.

Speaking to the Herald about learning of the couple's deaths, he had to fight back tears.

"I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it.

"It's just wrong."

Police have confirmed that the ute driven by Clark had been reported stolen. It was believed to be involved in an Auckland purchase that had gone wrong.

The Kopu Bridge, near Thames, was closed in both directions overnight on Thursday following the collision between two utes about 8.30pm.

Anne and Ian Fielder were in one ute, and Clark and his father Jim, 54, were in the other.

Jim Clark was helicoptered to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

A hospital spokeswoman said yesterday morning he was serious but stable.

Clark's girlfriend Gabrielle Lee said on Facebook: "I love you rest in peace baby.

"And also Jim is in hospital in critical care he is going to be okay is what I've been told lots of love going out to him too this is a horrible time for everyone. Love you babe so much I can't believe this why why does this have to happen to you, you had so much potential and life in you, you taught me so much and showed me so much I love you so so so much."