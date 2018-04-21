Fire crews remain at a wood joinery workshop in Oamaru this morning, dampening down the remains of a blaze that broke out last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern district spokesman said they got a call around 10.45pm, alerting them to the fire on Regina Lane.

Crews rushed to the scene to find the fire had broken out at the wood joinery workshop.

The fire was "well involved" on the crew's arrival and they called in reinforcements.

The spokesman said four fire engines and two tankers helped fight the blaze.

"Nobody was in the building and nobody was injured," the spokesman said.

Firefighters would remain at the scene this morning and a fire investigator would examine possible causes of the blaze later today.