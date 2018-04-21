A family was this afternoon flown to hospital after a multi car crash in Mangatarata, Waikato.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said seven people from three vehicles were attended to by emergency services after the collision shortly before 4.30pm.

A father and his son and daughter were flown to hospital with injuries.

The boy was in a serious condition with suspected broken bones while the father and daughter had minor injuries including whiplash and seatbelt abrasions.

Advertisement

All were wearing seatbelts.

Photo / Supplied by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The trust's Whitianga-based crew flew the trio to Waikato Hospital.

St John tweeted that they had attended the incident and three people were treated, and four people were uninjured.