A person is fighting for their life and part of an Auckland motorway is closed after a serious crash.

An earlier crash that had blocked lanes in the opposite direction is now clear of the road - but authorities are warning of significant delays in both directions.

One person is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash between East Tamaki Rd and Te Irirangi Drive, southbound, police say.

Emergency services were called at 11.30am.

Advertisement

The incident has closed all southbound lanes between East Tamaki and Manukau, NZTA said.

Traffic is being diverted and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Two people had earlier been reportedly trapped in the wreck, a police spokeswoman said.

SH1 EAST TAMAKI, SOUTHBOUND - ROAD CLOSURE- 11:40AM



Due to an incident on the southern motorway, the road is CLOSED from the East Tamaki Off-ramp to Manukau Southbound. Please avoid the area or delay travel. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/AkQ1hysDj0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 20, 2018

Another crash - between a truck and at least one car - happened near Green Lane and blocked two northbound lanes.

A police spokeswoman said no one was hurt in that incident.

The road is now clear, but NZTA says motorists should avoid the area or face "significant delays".

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 12:00PM FINAL UPDATE



The road is now CLEAR, but congestion remains for both north and south bound. Please be patient as these delays ease. Thank you.



https://t.co/kj4Hgm3XnL — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 20, 2018

A man travelling south on the Southern Motorway said traffic was at a standstill as far south as the Panama Rd area in Mt Wellington. That's more than 6km from Green Lane.

And it was building further south than there, the man said.

"There's a fire engine stuck in traffic as well ... I won't be going north anytime soon."

Meanwhile, an ambulance is blocking a northbound lane on State Highway 2 at Upper Hutt after a crash on a nearby street.

A police spokeswoman said a car had crashed at River Rd, south of the Totara Park Rd turnoff, but the ambulance had to stop on the motorway to access the scene safely.

Four people involved in the crash had minor injuries.