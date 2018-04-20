Only five Auckland properties are heading into their 11th day without electricity nearly two weeks after a destructive storm battered the city.

The storm, on Tuesday last week, brought fierce winds of up to 212km/h at Manukau Heads which uprooted trees, ripped roofs from buildings and knocked out power to 180,000 homes and businesses.

Weather forecasters said it was equivalent in force to a Category 2 cyclone.

Vector contractors have been working round the clock to reconnect properties.

Advertisement

But frustration has been boiling over for those residents who are still without power or hot water.

A Vector spokesman said today only a "handful" of customers remained without power this morning.

Five properties remain without power following Auckland's storm. Photo / Vector

Just five "individual faults" were showing on the Vector outage map as a result of storm damage. Any non-storm related faults were not showing on the map.

"Our crews have worked hard to restore power to all Auckland suburbs. There are only a handful of individual outages to be repaired over this weekend. These individual outages are shown as blue dots on the outage map on our website.

"If you are still without power or hot water over the weekend please call us on 0508 VECTOR (0508 832 867). Please note any new power outages reported over the weekend will not be shown on this map."