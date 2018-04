A public meeting about Rotorua's rescue helicopter is to be held this morning.

A national review of rescue helicopter services is currently under way, which could put Rotorua's and Taupo's rescue helicopters at risk.

The meeting will take place at the Rotorua Hospital helicopter hangar.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick is attending and hopes to learn more and hear the community's views.

She is to meet Ministry of Health officials next week.