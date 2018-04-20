A travelling exhibition of preserved human remains has arrived in New Zealand.

From Monday, dozens of human corpses and organs preserved through plastination, their fluids and fats swapped with plastics, will be on display at the Hilton Exhibition Centre on Princes Wharf until July.

Over the weekend, Body Worlds exhibits and installations director Christian Luger will be putting the final touches to the display.

Early exhibitions were not well received because the bodies were not posed and looked too corpse-like for viewers.

But bodies were now posed in a more relatable way — many as athletes or dancers. More than 17,000 people have donated their bodies to anatomist Dr Gunther von Hagens' Institute for Plastination, which also sends plastinated specimens to medical schools around the world.

The Auckland exhibit focuses on showing common diseases close up.

