Strike action involving NZ Bus drivers is set to cease but there will be some disruptions to services in Auckland next week.

Auckland Transport said on Friday afternoon that strike action scheduled for next week had been abandoned by First Union and Tramways Union.

However a Tuesday meeting to ratify the dispute settlement would affect services.

NZ Bus services would be cancelled after Tuesday morning peak times, and disruptions were expected between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Some immediately before or after those times could also be affected.

Bus services run by operators other than NZ Bus weren't affected, neither were train or ferry services.

Auckland Transport thanked customers for their patience.

The strike action was set to take place until April 27, after its launch on Tuesday, April 17.

The industrial action meant 59 NZ Bus services were to be cancelled but on Wednesday it was called off.

Pavlovich bus drivers also took part in the strike action, with 60 drivers striking yesterday in a protest against driver pay and work conditions.