A car exploded moments after a police officer and a bystander pulled a seriously injured man from the burning vehicle.

Just before 4pm today, a car driven by a 27- year- old crashed into a paddock on Papakura-Clevedon Rd, in Papakura, said Counties Manukau South Police Inspector Dave Glossop.

When Constable Jenny Sinclair arrived the car was on fire.

A police officer and member of the public pulled a man from this car moments before it exploded. Photo / Supplied

She and a member of the public who was also at the scene saw the man in the car was lapsing in and out of consciousness and badly injured.

Advertisement

Flames coming from the car meant they were unable to pull the man out of the drivers' door but despite the danger, the pair approached the passenger side and pulled the injured driver out of the vehicle.

When they were just meters away the vehicle exploded, firing debris in all directions.

A police officer and member of the public pulled a man from this car moments before it exploded. Photo / Supplied

Other emergency services arrived shortly after and the driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Glossop said police were extremely proud of Sinclair and the good Samaritan, who will be formally thanked at a later time.