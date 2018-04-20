A person has been pulled out of a burning car after it went off the road in South Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Papakura-Clevedon Rd about 3.47pm after reports a car had lost control and crashed.

One person, whose age or gender are not yet known, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital for treatment.

Northern fire communications spokesman Colin Underwood said the car was "well involved" when crews arrived at the scene and efforts were quickly made to douse the blaze.

Underwood said: "Someone got them out of the car.''

He said it was unsure whether a member of the public or a police officer - who arrived at the scene before firefighters - had managed to pull the victim out of the vehicle as it caught fire.

Police said the Papakura-Clevedon Rd was closed between Hamlin and Heard roads after the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the scene.

Police thanked motorists for their patience.