A man found unconscious on a Whanganui street has been taken to Wellington Hospital with critical head injuries.

Central District Police are investigating after the man was found with unexplained injuries at 3am on Friday on Tinirau St, Whanganui East.

Police are asking people who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in the area in the early hours of Friday to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.