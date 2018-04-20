A teenager accused of attacking a woman walking in Christchurch's Hagley Park at knifepoint last night has been remanded in custody.

Tane Faatafa, 18, appeared from custody by audio visual link at Christchurch District Court this morning charged with injuring with intent to injure, wounding with intent, and being armed with a knife and robbing the woman of a handbag, laptop, and personal possessions. He's also charged with unlawfully possessing a knife in a public place.

Police said they were called to Hagley Park at around 10.30pm last night after a report that a woman was assaulted while walking to her car.

The man had allegedly run off but was arrested nearby a short time later.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries. She is being supported by police.

Faatafa was remanded in custody without plea to April 30.