A photo of Clarke Gayford with his fellow 'spouses' in London looks something a promo for The Bachelor - he is down on one knee in a sober black suit surrounded by women in pink and red.

The Prime Minister's partner found himself very much in the minority when he turned up in London to take part in the spouses' programme - his only male company was Theresa May's husband Phillip May.

It did not stop him joining in on what was on offer - a boat trip down the Thames and lunch at Somerset House. He has a limited time to enjoy life as a 'spouse' - he will soon be on full time baby duties.

Clarke Gayford with his fellow Chogm 'spouses'.

Yes, this is The Bachelor. Photo / Supplied

While in Europe Gayford has accompanied Ardern to many official events - from banquets at Buckingham Palace to an audience with the Queen.

Advertisement

Those have presented challenges for him, such as how to tie a bow tie.

When it came to dealing with royalty and dress codes, Gayford's secret weapon was a man called Leroy who works in Ardern's office.

Leroy used to work for the Queen, it turns out. As a result he knows all about the right way to say Ma'am and, fortunately for Gayford, how to do things like tie a bow tie.

When it is suggested Gayford simply use the good old elastic bow tie he looks horrified: "Leroy would never allow that."

Gayford was also the warm up act when Ardern and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met 80 students at City Hall in London. Gayford turned up in advance and walked around speaking to the students.

But when Ardern is involved in meetings with other leaders, Gayford has been busy elsewhere.

The first man catching up with the All Blacks. Photo / Itacoa Pari

In Paris he met up with former All Blacks Dan Carter and Casey Lualala at Laulala's cafe.

Gayford's efforts even earned him glowing praise in Berlin's daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel after he went to watch an animated film on a German and New Zealand student living in the other's country. The newspaper did have to explain New Zealanders' self-deprecating humour.

Spouses are expected at major summits and former Prime Minister John Key often took his wife Bronagh and sometimes his son Max travelling, although he would pay any extra costs himself. Bill English also usually travelled with wife Mary overseas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrive in the East Gallery at Buckingham Palace. Gayford was taught how to tie a bow tie for the event. Photo / AP

But either neither were as involved in the programme as Gayford and very rarely did interviews as Gayford has. He is expected to appear in a British media outlet on being a First Man.

Ardern was wrapping up her Europe trip overnight, attending the Chogm Leader's Retreat at Windsor Castle. The Commonwealth leaders were expected to discuss Russia, climate change, trade and whether the Queen's successor as monarch will also become the head of the Commonwealth.