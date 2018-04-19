Former prime minister Helen Clark is backing Prince Charles as the next head of the Commonwealth.

Speaking to BBC reporter Lucy Hocking after the Queen opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in London overnight, Clark said there was already enough "argy bargy" over issues such as who will be secretary-general and who will host Chogm.

"What you don't actually need is another set of argy bargy over who is head of the Commonwealth.

"For my part, I would be content to see it rest with the UK royal family because it's sitting above politics, and it's just another bit of controversy that we don't need," said Clark, a republican.

Speaking about Prince Charles, she said: "He should be the head of the Commonwealth. I've had the privilege of meeting him on a lot of occasions and actually I find he does fine work and advocacy around issues I'm interested in like sustainable development and climate change."

The Queen, who turns 92 on Saturday, told the 53 Commonwealth leaders and dignitaries present at the opening that it was her "sincere wish" that they decide Prince Charles should lead the group "one day".

Commonwealth leaders will discuss the issue of succession at a retreat at Windsor today.

The role is not hereditary and there have reportedly been some suggestions that the role be rotated around member states.

Speaking on gender equality, Clark noted how few women leaders were present at the Chogm opening.

"It's dire".

"We really almost need a he-for-she campaign from the Commonwealth leaders to encourage women's leadership."

She said political parties had to recognise the importance of gender equality in parliaments and governments.

"They are often a block to progress. They are promoting the 'old boys' into the safe seats, on to the lists."

New Zealand had female prime ministers for more than half of the two decades and Kiwis now had an expectation that a woman would be PM about half of the time.

"Who knows who it will be after Jacinda, but they will be there, the women are there," Clark said.