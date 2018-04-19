A Chinese national has been charged over a crash that injured three people in the Far North.

The man was driving a rental Mitsubishi when it collided with a Nissan on on West Coast Rd, near Waipapakauri Ramp, on April 13.

The man, who was visiting the country, has been charged with three counts of careless driving causing injury.

He was to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on the charges on Friday, April 27.

The occupants of the Nissan - Far North man Peter Birchall, his wife Xiaoli and an adult friend - were injured in the crash.

The couple's two small dogs were also injured.

At the time of the crash, it was reported the Chinese national also had two adult passengers in his vehicle.