A 28-year-old man has been injured in a quad bike crash in the Kaimai Range.

The man had been riding the quad bike when it rolled in Poripori yesterday.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the area at 5pm where it was thought the man might have received a spinal injury.

The man was stabilised at the scene and then flown to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.