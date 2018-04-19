A major bridge south of Thames is closed in both directions after a two-car crash left several people seriously injured.

Police were called to two-car smash just south of the Kopu Bridge at 8.30pm.

Police said initial indications were several people were seriously hurt.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four people were trapped.

Multiple police units, ambulance, fire trucks and a rescue helicopter are responding to the crash. The rescue chopper landed at the scene about 9.20pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area with diversions in place.

Kopu Mobil station worker Neil said he didn't see or hear the crash, but there'd been a flurry of police activity.

"Three, four cop cars came flying past, and then probably three fire trucks.

"They were in a hurry, it seemed very dramatic, so something bad's happened."

The bridge forms part of State Highway 25, connecting Thames to the Hauraki district.

The Kopu Bridge was replaced with two-lane bridge in 20111. It spans the Waihou River, near its emergence into the Firth of Thames and has a total length of 587m.