A supermarket supplier is investigating a serious racial abuse complaint following a customer incident at a Hamilton Pak' n Save.

Reckitt Benckiser New Zealand said in a statement provided to the Herald that the company had launched an internal investigation after it was made aware of a consumer complaint involving one of its sales representatives.

RBNZ supplies Dettol, Durex, Nurofen, Airwick, Harpic and other health and hygiene products to supermarkets.

"Since becoming aware of the serious nature of this complaint, RBNZ has launched an internal investigation process to thoroughly understand the incident. This investigation is ongoing."

Advertisement

Foodstuffs head of external relations Antoinette Laird said there was incident on Tuesday at the Pak' n Save Clarence St store in Hamilton.

A customer was potentially spoken to in an inappropriate manner by a supplier company representative.

"That company is now carrying out a full investigation.

"The supplier, like us, has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind and we are confident they will deal with this issue swiftly."