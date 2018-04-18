Impatient Auckland drivers have been caught overtaking on a narrow stretch of road to beat crawling traffic.

Video footage shows six cars crossing over double-yellow lines on Triangle Rd, Massey, to beat the gridlock.

Some of the cars are seen travelling several hundred metres on the wrong side of the narrow stretch of road.

While the oncoming traffic flow is much slower, the two minute video posted on Monday on social media captures several near misses.

One of the cars narrowly avoids oncoming traffic on Triangle Rd, Massey. Photo / Shocking Auckland Drivers

One overtaking white Toyota has to pull over to the far side of the road to avoid six oncoming cars before a narrow bridge.

After the white Toyota crosses the bridge on the wrong side of the road, another car comes around the corner and narrowly avoids a collision.

The oncoming car can be heard blasting its horn at the reckless driver.

"Regular occurrence on triangle road Massey," the video's caption reads.

"Cops don't even want to know."

Henderson-Massey Local Board chairperson Shane Henderson said Triangle Rd was a "pinch point for traffic".

"And [it] seems to be getting worse. Local residents are frustrated, and I have been approached recently by a few commuters telling me the lines are getting longer."

He was not aware people had been driving on the wrong side of the road there, and discouraged dangerous driving.

"At speed, there could be a dangerous accident."

The desperate measures though highlighted the transport issues they faced in the area, he said.

"This highlights the absolute folly of delaying dedicated rapid public transport on SH16, and we applaud the Government for making this a priority.



"We urgently need light rail to provide Massey residents with proper alternative transport options. Massey has been in transport poverty too long."

Comments on the video have been divided, with some people outraged at the disregard for road rules, and others more sympathetic.

One of the cars skirting traffic has a narrow miss on Triangle Rd, Massey. Photo / Shocking Auckland Drivers

"Oh my God! Outrageous. What's the point of having any road rules when they are regularly flouted?"

Others said the road should be improved to ease congestion.

"They should have made a wider bridge and two lanes here when they did the bike lane a few years ago. Future development fail."

Some people said police and Auckland Transport previously directed traffic this way, and it had caught on.

"For about a week there was police and Auckland Transport directing the traffic and allowing this to happen. It's the norm now," one person said.

"The police have been there to allow traffic to do that on quite a few occasions, it does actually help a lot to free up the motorway traffic. With or without the cops assisting," said another.

Police have been contacted for comment.