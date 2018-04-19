A new prime minister's first meetings with the leaders of other countries carry high national interest. The leaders are usually as dominant in their governments as a prime minister is in ours.

They do not solely decide its policies and direction but they set its tone, style and usually the pace, especially in foreign affairs. The impression the Prime Minister can make on them will strongly influence their view of New Zealand and the character of its new Government.

In Europe this week Jacinda Ardern has met three leaders who are playing pivotal roles in European and global affairs. France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May are all grappling with the implications of Brexit and the Trump presidency for their economies, their trade and their security.

They will have noted the Ardern Government's hesitation to expel Russian spies in sympathy with Britain and to support the US, British and French reprisals on Syria's regime for its suspect use of a chemical weapon.

Advertisement

Neither of these differences appeared to harm Ardern's reception at the Elysee Palace, the Federal Chancellery or Downing St. Macron's background in the French Socialist Party would have given them a rapport, along with their generational identity, which Macron invoked on the subject of trade.

"I believe there is a new generation of trade agreements we can take forward and the agreement between the European Union and New Zealand can set the standard," he said at their joint press conference.

Merkel, after their meeting, told the press they had discussed "how we deal with Russia" and declared her Government "very grateful New Zealand has taken a very clear stance on all these issues".

Ardern had slightly strengthened her position from "accepting" the Syrian strike to "utterly accept". Both are leaders of countries with MMP and Merkel leads a new coalition in which her main rival, the Socialist Party, has practically equal power. She will understand Ardern's position.

Both Merkel and Macron sound supportive of an early EU trade agreement with this country, which should not be taken for granted. French farmers fear competition from New Zealand and Macron is already having battles on other fronts in his steps to liberalise France's economy.

Merkel will not want to make Macron's task more difficult. His election last year was a much needed endorsement of European unity and they will not be anxious to put that unity to another test with external trade proposals.

But they have seen how social objectives made the Trans-Pacific Partnership more palatable to the constituencies of Ardern and Canada's Justin Trudeau and that appears to be the "new generation of trade agreements" Macron has in mind.

A post-Brexit trade deal with Britain should be easier, though nothing is certain about the terms, or even the extent, of Britain's exit yet.

Through all these discussions and in public appearances, our new Prime Minister will have been a bright, youthful, charming mother to be. That is a fine way to represent New Zealand and its possibilities.