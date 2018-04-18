Ray White Queenstown is putting on a "different" kind of open home today after a man crashed his car through the shop's front window.

The real estate branch called it a "very interesting start to the day", in a social media post.

"Maybe an open home of a very different kind."

A 43-year old Queenstown man drove his Mazda Demio into the Ray White real estate office in Church St, about 7am today after confusing his accelerator with his brake.

He had been intending to stop in an angle park outside the office, Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash and the co-owner Bas Smith and salesman Cameron Reed even posed for a photo with the driver culprit.

The Mazda Demio after it crashed through the front door of Ray White Queenstown. Photo / Ray White Queenstown Facebook page

The branch's Facebook post asked people for their thoughts on the crash.

"Holy s***, eager buyers," one person said.

"Good of you to sponsor a freedom camping spot," another said.

Ray White Queenstown has been contacted for comment.