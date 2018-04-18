A self-styled vigilante known for accusing people of paedophilia and posting footage online has been arrested by police.

The man is known for posting videos online on "Creep catcher" Facebook pages in which he records himself confronting people and accusing them of sexually abusing underaged children.

He told the Herald that he now faced three charges in relation to The Harmful Digital Communications Act and had been asked by police to leave Taupo and return to Palmerston North.

The 20-year-old said threats had also been made against him online.

"They are trying to send me back to somewhere I know I will be taken out."

The man said he got involved in confronting suspected paedophiles because he knew child molesters were out there - and felt not enough was being done to stop them.

He said police had seized electronic devices from his home.