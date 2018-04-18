Police are stepping up their campaign for information about a Wainuiomata murder, hoping a TV appeal will lead to more tips.

Builder Paul Te Hiko was shot at his home six weeks ago. He was found by friends and family outside his house and martial arts studio on Jack Vaughan Grove.

The home was next to a building site on Wise Street, which was closed for several days while detectives hunted for evidence.

The case is now set to air on Police Ten 7 tonight, with police saying they hope the extra publicity will help solve the mystery.

House on Jack Vaughan Grove Wainuiomata where Paul Te Hiko was found after being shot. Photo / Frances Cook

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears, in charge of the homicide investigation, said the TV appeal would add to extensive inquiries police had made in an effort to find out who killed Te Hiko.

"Someone knows something about what happened that night, and we need to hear about it.

"We want this investigation resolved to give some closure for the Te Hiko whanau."

Paul Te Hiko was working with his father on the Wise Street property development when his life was brutally cut short.

He suffered a fatal gunshot wound on the night of Wednesday, March 7. By the time emergency services arrived, the father of one had died.

Shortly after his death, his family made a plea through the Herald for anyone with information to come forward.

"We are deeply traumatised at this time and would like people to respect our privacy," the family said.

"All we ask is that, if you know anything that can help, that you come forward and speak to the police."

The case will air tonight on Police Ten 7 at 7.30pm, TVNZ 2.