Government Minister Andrew Little will enter the Pike River Mine this morning during his visit to Greymouth today where he will also speak to the families of the victims of the tragedy.

Little, the Minister responsible for the Pike River Re-entry, was to visit the mine portal in the morning with Families Reference Group representatives including Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse before lunch with families and agency staff.

He will be briefed on recent and upcoming work before meeting some families privately.

Last November Little handed over the key to the gate of the Pike River mine access road to the families of the deceased as a symbol of the Government's effort to re-enter the mine.

Advertisement

Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Pike River Recovery Agency, Te Kahui Whakamana Rua Tekau ma Iwa, to investigate what happened in the 2010 disaster and look into the possibility of manned re-entry into the mine's drift.

The agency is working in partnership with the Pike River families to plan for decisions on the manned re-entry of the drift of the Pike River Mine.

Little has said the agency will look to re-enter the mine by the end of March 2019.

The former National government had rejected the families' pleas for a manned re-entry as too risky.