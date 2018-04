One person has died and another is fighting for their life after a crash near Dannevirke this morning.

Two cars collided on SH2, near Piripiri Rd. One person died and the other was being flown to hospital with critical injuries.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit investigates. Diversions have been put in place at Otanga Rd and Riverdale Rd.

Police encourage people to delay their travel or consider alternative routes as there is already traffic backed up in the area.