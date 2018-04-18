Hamilton's mayor is well aware of his requirements around managing conflicts of interest, its chief executive says.

Mayor Andrew King has not responded to multiple requests from the Herald for comment about being in line for a 14 per cent rates drop on the 30-plus Hamilton properties he owns or has an interest in under the proposed 10-year-plan.

But Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs said he had spoken to King several times in the last week-and-a-half about his requirements.

"I have met with mayor Andrew. Mayor Andrew is well aware of the requirements around managing conflicts. He will consider any conflicts in the context of the move to capital value, like all elected members do as part of any decision making."

Briggs said any perceived or potential conflicts were the personal responsibility of the elected member and it was up to them to seek their own advice or contact the Office of the Auditor General for guidance.

When asked whether King was planning to declare a conflict or potential conflict, Briggs said any further questions would be best directed at King. Declaring a conflict, could see him excluded from some council decisions.

King has not returned calls or replied to texts from the Herald since last Sunday.

Last week Hamilton deputy mayor Martin Gallagher called for all elected members to be scrutinised to make sure they did not have any conflicts before they voted on fast-tracking the move from a land value to capital value rating system. Gallagher was careful not to single King out, but spoke out following revelations that the rates bill for King's significant property portfolio would decrease.

As a result of Gallagher's request, elected members are to be briefed from the city solicitor on their responsibilities about raising potential conflicts prior to any decisions being made on the 10-year-plan.

