A Rotorua man is inviting strangers into his home for a discussion group alternative to social media.

Graham Thomas' first 'Open House' session earlier this month saw 14 people show up at his house for a chat.

This Tuesday the number of attendees dropped to seven, but many families were out of town for the school holidays, Thomas said.

He said most people joining in so far were aged 30 to 60 and were not "tech savvy".

Graham Thomas at home in Owhata where the open group meets weekly. Photo/Ben Fraser

"They have all got a voice but social media is not the easiest to navigate, so they appreciate the group atmosphere."

The proposed discussion topics range from decision making, teenagers, savings, divorces and bullying, to crime, single parenting and teen pregnancy.

Thomas said opinions for and against certain issues were welcome, for example, this week there was a diverse range of views about Israel Folau's comments on homosexuality.

"Really it is just an opportunity for people to speak their mind. It is easy for people to use social media to say what they want on that, but in a discussion environment it is easier to find out where their heart is."

Thomas said he was excited, scared and nervous when he first opened his doors.

"My wife and two children were very supportive. People bring their kids and so far they have been the same age as mine, so our kids are excited to see new faces in the house."

Thomas had been a churchgoer for more than 10 years, but said the group's members had a variety of religious beliefs and he hoped it would stay that way.

"We welcome anyone and everyone. I am just a community-minded person and I want my kids to grow up in a safe environment where we know each other and work together."

Open House

When: 7pm every Tuesday

Where: 30 Burton Place